Armenian President denies media allegations on cooperating with political party

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian denies media reports alleging that he is cooperating with a political party in Armenia.

“One of the Armenian media outlets has published its another disinformation regarding President Armen Sarkissian and his activities, alleging that he has interests in the Armenian political arena and is cooperating with one of the political parties”, Sarkissian’s office said in a statement.

In a statement attributable to the president, Sarkissian’s office dismissed the allegations as “made up and false”.

“President Armen Sarkissian is nonpartisan, doesn’t hold interests in the political arena and doesn’t cooperate with any political party”.

“We urge our colleagues to refrain from consistent actions of spreading disinformation”.