Artsakh President attends events marking 60th birth anniversary of Karabakh Supreme Council first chairman

STEPANAKERT. – Within the framework of the events marking the 60th birth anniversary of First Chairman Artur Mkrtchyan of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Supreme Council, Republic of Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan on Monday visited the capital city Stepanakert Memorial and laid a wreath at Mkrtchyan’s tomb.

Sahakyan called the patriotism, devotion and honesty of Mkrtchyan as exemplary, and added that his blessed memory will live forever in the hearts of the people of Artsakh, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.