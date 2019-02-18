News
Artsakh President attends events marking 60th birth anniversary of Karabakh Supreme Council first chairman
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Within the framework of the events marking the 60th birth anniversary of First Chairman Artur Mkrtchyan of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Supreme Council, Republic of Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan on Monday visited the capital city Stepanakert Memorial and laid a wreath at Mkrtchyan’s tomb.

Sahakyan called the patriotism, devotion and honesty of Mkrtchyan as exemplary, and added that his blessed memory will live forever in the hearts of the people of Artsakh, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
Karabakh President receives Armenia Security Council chief
They discussed cooperation between the two Armenian republics in the security domain…
 Artsakh Defense Minister receives ICRC Mission Leader
The head of the mission highlighted the level of cooperation between the ICRC…
 Bako Sahakyan receives group of Artsakh Movement activists
Domestic and foreign policy was discussed...
 FM receives newly appointed Karabakh program manager of HALO Trust
The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between this organization and the relevant state agencies of Artsakh…
 Parliament speaker: Committee on cooperation with Artsakh Parliament will be formed
“During today's meeting, we had a discussion on various issues of public consciousness…
 Armenia parliament: Politico-military alliance signing or Karabakh recognition is on our agenda
“We need to come to the recognition, or to the signing of an alliance, as a result of a joint discussion,” the speaker said…
