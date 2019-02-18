Armenia leather items to be exported to EU, Asia, Russia

YEREVAN. – With the support of Business Armenia, the factory of Elmasta, handbags producing company in Russia, and Armenian companies, will cooperate in producing leather bags in our country. Outsourced models of our companies, produced with “Made in Armenia” modeling, will be exported to the European Union, Asian countries, and Russia. The first batch to Russia is planned to be exported in late February, Business Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“At this stage, we introduce a foreign businessman to Armenia/EAEU raw material import, commodity export regimes, EU GSP+, REX and other privileged procedures,” noted Anahit Mkrtchyan, Exporters Support Manager at Business Armenia. “In addition, we have organized B2B meetings with local manufacturers, after which export agreements have been reached.”

The specialists of Elmasta are invited to visit the Armenian pavilion of “MosShoes 2019” international exhibition to be held in Moscow in March. With the support of Business Armenia, it will be possible to get acquainted with the products of more companies and to get new arrangements.

The owner of Elmasta leather accessories factory, Vladimir Ulianov, and vice-president of Alliance Russian-Georgian-Armenian Business Relations Foundation, Inga Drinevskaya, with the support of Business Armenia’s specialists, had meetings with experts from companies representing Armenian Artis, Amore and Safian brands, which produce leather goods and bags, got acquainted with production potential and product quality. A decision to establish a company in Armenia and engage in export of Armenian goods was made.