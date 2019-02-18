News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 18
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
Armenia leather items to be exported to EU, Asia, Russia
Armenia leather items to be exported to EU, Asia, Russia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – With the support of Business Armenia, the factory of Elmasta, handbags producing company in Russia, and Armenian companies, will cooperate in producing leather bags in our country. Outsourced models of our companies, produced with “Made in Armenia” modeling, will be exported to the European Union, Asian countries, and Russia. The first batch to Russia is planned to be exported in late February, Business Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“At this stage, we introduce a foreign businessman to Armenia/EAEU raw material import, commodity export regimes, EU GSP+, REX and other privileged procedures,” noted Anahit Mkrtchyan, Exporters Support Manager at Business Armenia. “In addition, we have organized B2B meetings with local manufacturers, after which export agreements have been reached.”

The specialists of Elmasta are invited to visit the Armenian pavilion of “MosShoes 2019” international exhibition to be held in Moscow in March. With the support of Business Armenia, it will be possible to get acquainted with the products of more companies and to get new arrangements.

The owner of Elmasta leather accessories factory, Vladimir Ulianov, and vice-president of Alliance Russian-Georgian-Armenian Business Relations Foundation, Inga Drinevskaya, with the support of Business Armenia’s specialists, had meetings with experts from companies representing Armenian Artis, Amore and Safian brands, which produce leather goods and bags, got acquainted with production potential and product quality. A decision to establish a company in Armenia and engage in export of Armenian goods was made.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Prosperous Armenia faction at legislature: Investments as per government program are extremely insufficient
Difficulties in connection with credit resources hinder the country’s economy…
 “Grand Holding is the leading exporter, first taxpayer and largest employer in Armenia
Grand Holding, as always, sums up the past year with significant achievements...
 Armenia PM attends Holiday Inn Express official opening (PHOTOS)
A hotel chain within the world-renowned InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of brands…
 Dollar continues falling in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, was stable in the country…
 Armenia Premier: We have theory that major corruption schemes have operated in water system
Pashinyan instructed the government to very comprehensively deal with this matter…
 Armenia PM instructs to implement, develop mechanisms for meat, animal exports
Pashinyan noted that even though last year they were assured that Armenia has a huge potential in exporting the meat of small cattle, today the country’s agriculture is unable to fulfill this potential…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos