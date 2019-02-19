News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 19
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
European Commission chief hopeful Trump will keep promise
European Commission chief hopeful Trump will keep promise
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump has promised European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that he will not impose additional import tariffs on European cars for the time being, Juncker was quoted in a published interview as saying on Monday, Reuters reported.

“Trump gave me his word that there won’t be any car tariffs for the time being,” Juncker told the German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung in an interview. “I view this commitment as something you can rely on.” He did not, however, specify when Trump made the promise.

Juncker added that if Trump imposed tariffs on European cars nonetheless, the EU would react immediately and not feel obliged to stick to its promise to buy more soybeans and liquefied gas from the United States.

And a European Commission spokesman said on Monday the EU wanted to improve trade relations with the United States, but it would react swiftly if Trump decided to hit EU car imports with tariffs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Sebastian Kurz: I don’t think US is interested in weak EU
Trump is partly pursuing a very active and very successful foreign policy…
 EU to respond to US car import tariffs
The US Department of Commerce will soon present a study on whether imports…
 FM reaffirms Armenia government’s commitment to effectively implement partnership agreement with EU
In Munich, Mnatsakanyan met with his Dutch colleague…
 Polish FM: EU shares US opinion on Iran
European Union shares the view of the United States that Iran currently plays a negative role in the Middle East...
 Armenia FM receives EU ambassadors, special envoys for EaP
Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia values the Eastern Partnership as an effective platform that is formed on the basis of shared values and outlined objectives…
 EU parliament approves EU-Singapore trade deal
The EU and Singapore trade about 50 billion euros ($56 billion) in goods and 40 billion euros in services a year...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos