European Commission chief hopeful Trump will keep promise

US President Donald Trump has promised European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that he will not impose additional import tariffs on European cars for the time being, Juncker was quoted in a published interview as saying on Monday, Reuters reported.

“Trump gave me his word that there won’t be any car tariffs for the time being,” Juncker told the German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung in an interview. “I view this commitment as something you can rely on.” He did not, however, specify when Trump made the promise.

Juncker added that if Trump imposed tariffs on European cars nonetheless, the EU would react immediately and not feel obliged to stick to its promise to buy more soybeans and liquefied gas from the United States.

And a European Commission spokesman said on Monday the EU wanted to improve trade relations with the United States, but it would react swiftly if Trump decided to hit EU car imports with tariffs.