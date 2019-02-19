Bright Armenia faction at parliament: There are serious problems in relations with Russia

YEREVAN. – If Russian state TV channels broadcast reports on the training of Maidan militants in Armenia to later send them to Russia, this proves that there are serious problems in Armenian-Russian relations.
Gevorg Gorgisyan, secretary of the “Bright Armenia” Faction at the National Assembly, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In his words, if the incumbent Armenian authorities are unable to settle such matters at the level of governments or special diplomatic means and all this appears in the press, it becomes apparent that Armenian-Russian relations are not in the best condition.
At the same time, Gorgisyan said Armenian-Russian relations stem from the interests of not solely Yerevan, but also of Moscow because they are mutually beneficial, and the Kremlin needs to realize this fact.
The MP noted that the Armenian side also should make efforts to show its interest to the Russian side.
The lawmaker added that Armenia is the country on which Moscow could always rely.
In the Bright Armenia parliamentary faction member’s view, the leadership of Armenia, as a strategic partner, has the right to demand proper treatment.