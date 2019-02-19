News
Armenian economy minister: We are ready to support foreign investors
Armenian economy minister: We are ready to support foreign investors
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia is ready to support foreign investors, said Armenian Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan.

His remarks came at a meeting with a German delegation of investors on Tuesday, Armenian Ministry of Economic Development and Investments’ press service reported.

German investors were accompanied by German Ambassador to Armenia Bernhard Matthias Kissler.

According to Khachatryan, one of the objectives of the Armenian Government is to increase the volume of investments and ensure the export of products derived from these investments to the Eurasian Union, the EU and other markets.

Kissler, in turn, noted that the Armenian Government’s program has many economic accents.

According to him, the visit of this mission to Yerevan was open on the agenda of the Armenian-German economic relations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
