Netanyahu's main rivals united to win Israeli elections

The main rivals of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to unite in order to win Israeli parliamentary elections scheduled for April, AP reported.
The center parties Hosen le Israel (Israel Resistance) and Yesh Atid (There Is the Future) will form a single list of candidates, and their leaders, former Chief of General Staff Benny Gantz and former Finance Minister Yair Lapid, will succeed by the government.
Ex-military chief Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid party, said they would present a joint list for the upcoming vote that "will constitute the new Israeli ruling party." In a joint statement, the sides said they were "motivated by national responsibility."
Previously conducted polls showed that in the April 9 elections, the general list of Gantz and Lapid could be ahead in terms of the number of mandates received by the current ruling Likud party with its leader Netanyahu.
According to the law, a deputy becomes prime minister in Israel who will be able to put together a coalition of the parliamentary majority, with the support of at least 61 of 120 colleagues.