FBI prevents terrorist attack in Maryland

US Federal Bureau of Investigation prevented the terrorist attack in Maryland state, US, Chicago Tribune reported.
Various types of firearms and ammunition were found in the apartment of the US Coast Guard in Silver Spring.
The attacker was detained on February 15. Christopher Paul Hasson called for "focused violence" to "establish a white homeland" and dreamed of ways to "kill almost every last person on earth.”
“Court documents do not detail what prompted federal law enforcement to begin investigating Hasson, but they say Hasson has been studying the 1,500-page manifesto of right-wing terrorist Anders Behring Breivik, who unleashed two attacks in 2011 that killed 77 in Norway. They say Hasson's attack preparations resembled Breivik’s,” the source noted.