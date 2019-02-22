News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 22
USD
488.07
EUR
552.74
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.07
EUR
552.74
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, driver dies on the spot
Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, driver dies on the spot
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

One person has died in a road accident Friday, in Kotayk Province of Armenia.

At 4:35a, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a traffic accident had occurred on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway, a person was affected, and rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a car had gone off road on the abovementioned motorway, and crashed into a barrier.

The 28-year-old driver, Hayk Sarkisov, had died on the spot.

The rescuers carried the body to a waiting ambulance.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Two killed in Algeria military jet crash
The plane crashed in the northern province of Tiaret…
 2 killed in Munich shooting
Police said there is no immediate danger to the public...
 Assassination attempt recorded in Armenian Tavush province
The attacker fled the scene…
 Young man found dead under bridge in Armenia’s Kotayk
A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene…
 Prosecutor General's office demands arrest of Armen Gevorgyan
Armenian Prosecutor General's office submitted a cassation appeal...
 Armenia man found dead in Russia
His body was thrown into an abandoned booth…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos