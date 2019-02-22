Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, driver dies on the spot

One person has died in a road accident Friday, in Kotayk Province of Armenia.

At 4:35a, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a traffic accident had occurred on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway, a person was affected, and rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a car had gone off road on the abovementioned motorway, and crashed into a barrier.

The 28-year-old driver, Hayk Sarkisov, had died on the spot.

The rescuers carried the body to a waiting ambulance.