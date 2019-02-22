Armenia deputy PM chairs Eurasian Economic Commission Board meeting in Moscow

Regular meeting of the Board of Eurasian Economic Commission—the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—has kicked off in Moscow.

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, who is on a working visit to Russia, is chairing the event.

In particular, the discussants will confer on the proposals for prospective integration projects within the EAEU, and the avenues for the elimination of technical obstacles while conducting mutual trade with third countries.