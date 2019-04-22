NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 22.04.2019

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian sent condolences has sent a condolence cable to President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena.

The series of attacks claimed lives of at least 290 people, including foreigners, hundreds were injured. The blasts targeted churches and hotels.

“The Republic of Armenia strongly condemns these appalling crimes and reaffirms its commitment to counter the growing tide of evil with the international community,” PM Pashinyan said.

Another blast was recorded on Monday. According to preliminary data, a wagon parked near the church detonated with explosives.

On Monday Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said there are no Armenian nationals and ethnic Armenians among the casualties.

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Vladimir Zelensky on his victory in Ukrainian presidential elections tweeting in Ukrainian.

Pashinyan said he is confident that Zelensky will spare no effort “to bring friendly relations between Armenia and Ukraine to a new level and to serve our people”.

With more than 99 percent of ballots counted, Zelensky polled 73.24 percent of votes , while his rival Petro Poroshenko got 24.44 percent only.

Russian law enforces have detained former Armenian official and ex-deputy Mihran Poghosyan.

Poghosyan, former MP and chief of Compulsory Enforcement Officer of Judicial Acts, is involved in the headline-making case of money laundering through an offshore company.

A search had been declared, and the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan had selected remand as a preventive measure. Poghosyan was found in the city of Petrozavodsk.

The Libyan interim government officially adopted a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

According to the country's Foreign Ministry , the interim government announced on Thursday that the country will commemorate the Armenian Genocide, committed by the government of the Ottoman Empire.

The preliminary investigation of the case separated from the criminal case being examined by the Special Investigation Service over the events that took place in Yerevan on 1-2 March 2008 is over.

The Special Investigation Service said the criminal case of ex-president Robert Kocharyan, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Seyran Ohanyan, former Deputy Minister of Defense Yuri Khachaturov and former Deputy PM Armen Gevorgyan has been forwarded to the supervising prosecutor along with an accusatory conclusion, with a motion to forward it to court.