Iran and Pakistan agree to set up a joint rapid reaction unit

Iran and Pakistan have agreed to set up a joint rapid reaction unit along the common border to combat terrorism, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday, Tasnim News Agency reported.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Tehran, the Iranian president said the two neighbors have agreed on plans to enhance security cooperation.
The border guard police forces and the intelligence agencies of Iran and Pakistan are going to form a joint rapid reaction force at the common border for the war on terrorism, he added.
Highlighting the results of his meeting with the Pakistani premier, Rouhani said the two countries are resolved to expand relations, stressing that no third party could ever disrupt the brotherly and friendly ties between the two nations.
As regards the plans for growing economic relations, the president said Iran is prepared to fulfill Pakistan’s demands for oil and gas. He also voiced Iran’s readiness for a 10-fold increase in the export of electricity to Pakistan.
Rouhani also stressed the need for closer trade interaction between Iran’s southeastern port city of Chabahar and Pakistan’s Gwadar, hoping for the construction of railroad between the two ports.