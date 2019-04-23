Ambassador Kopirkin: Armenia-Russia brotherly allied relations correspond to two peoples’ interests

YEREVAN. – Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will visit Armenia next week to attend the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin on Tuesday said this speaking to reporters at the garden of the National Assembly of Armenia.

In his words, Armenian-Russian relations maintain their continuity.

“They are stable and have a solid foundation; they are aimed at the future,” the ambassador added. “I’m convinced that our peoples and the leaders of our countries are fully aware that the brotherly allied relations between our countries correspond to the roots and actual interests of the peoples.”

Also, Kopirkin noted that the meetings between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are regular not only in the bilateral format, but also within the framework of integration associations.

“Our relations remain the same on their basis, and they correspond to both sides’ statements on the strategic and allied nature [of these relations],” Sergey Kopirkin stressed.