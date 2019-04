YEREVAN. – Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office has handed over to the Russian side a package of documents for the extradition of ex-MP and former official Mihran Poghosyan, adviser to the prosecutor Gor Abrahamyan wrote on Facebook.

Russian law enforcers have detained Poghosyan in the Russian town of Petrozovodsk. He has been wanted by the Armenian law enforcers on charges of money laundering and abuse of power. Poghosyan is involved in a headline-making case related to the offshore scandal.