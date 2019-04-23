Armenian Deputy PM receives IFC Regional Manager

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan today received Regional Manager of the International Finance Corporation Jan van Bilsen. Country Manager of the World Bank for Armenia Sylvie Bossoutrot also attended the meeting, reports the news service of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.
At the outset, the interlocutors touched upon the results of the Deputy Prime Minister’s US visit on the sidelines of the spring conference of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, after which they considered the logic of the IMF’s future development programs for Armenia.
The IFC Regional Manager set aside the finance, energy, healthcare and tourism sectors as priority directions for cooperation with Armenia.
The interlocutors attached importance to the enhancement of digitization in the finance sector and the reduction of cash flow and added that this will contribute to improvement of the business climate. Mher Grigoryan and Jan van Bilsen also exchanged views on the current conditions for the growth of tourism, as well as the opportunities for implementation of regional programs in the tourism sector.