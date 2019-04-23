Armenia MFA Spokesperson: Justifying genocide under veil of denial is shameful and dangerous

They blame the victims of the Genocide for it and justify the perpetrators and often refer to lies such as the closure of Armenia’s archives, but all specialists dealing with the Armenian Genocide know that Armenia’s archives are open. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said in response to Turkey’s statement that Armenia isn’t opening its archives from 1915 because it’s afraid of the truth.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs particularly stated the following:

“Ahead of yet another anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, I regret to record the fact that throughout this whole period, we have witnessed the many ways that Turkey has denied the Armenian Genocide. The denial has been consistent, but not the forms and content of denial. They have always undergone changes. Turkey has tried to equalize the victims and perpetrators of genocide, and now it is blaming the victims of the genocide and justifying the perpetrators. Turkey often uses lies such as the closure of Armenia’s archives, but all specialists dealing with the genocide know that Armenia’s archives are open. These shifts of a denialist mindset attest to the fact that Turkey is powerless against the truth and that the Armenian Genocide is recognized by the international community.

Justifying the genocide under the veil of denial is a shameful and dangerous phenomenon. It encourages new crimes against humanity and civilization, and the fight against those crimes is the primary duty of the international community.”

The Turkish government has declared that “Armenia is afraid of opening its archives from 1915 because after it does, the world will have evidence proving that the events of 1915 are not “the genocide of Armenians”, but the genocide and annihilation of the Muslim population by Armenian bandits in the Ottoman Empire”. Recently, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that the Turks take pride in their ancestors and history since there has not been any genocide or colonialism in their history.