Torch-lit march ends in Yerevan

The traditional torch-lit march commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide ended in Yerevan.

With the Armenian tricolor flag and the national flags of countries having recognized the Armenian Genocide, the participants of the march passed through the major streets of Yerevan and paid tribute to the victims of the tragedy of the early 20th century near the eternal flame at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial.

The more than two-hour march was organized by the ARF-D Armenia Youth Association and the Nigol Aghpalian Student Association and gathered citizens and the clergymen of the Araratian Diocese of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church.