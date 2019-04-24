News
Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia
Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Russia.

Early in the morning, an armored train of the North Korean head crossed the border and stopped at Hassan station, RIA Novosti reported.

According to the source, Kim Jong-un was reportedly greeted with bread and salt, he took flowers and walked into the station building along the red carpet. It is the first visit of Kim Jong-un to Russia. A meeting with Vladimir Putin is scheduled for April 25. A

The meeting will be held on the island of Russian, in the building S of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main topics of the summit are the settlement of the nuclear problem of the Korean Peninsula and bilateral relations.

According to the source, the North Korean leader will stay in Vladivostok until Saturday.
