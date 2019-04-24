Prosperous Armenia Party on Genocide: Short time left until Turkey will answer for this crime

YEREVAN. – We all see that the countries of the world are on the road to recognizing Armenian Genocide.

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman—and tycoon MP—Gagik Tsarukyan on Wednesday told the abovementioned to reporters at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in capital city Yerevan, and in connection with the 104th anniversary of this tragedy.

In his words, the main objective of the Armenian nation is the international recognition of the Genocide.

“The 45th state of America already wants to recognize [it], France and the French president accepted that every year April 24 is a day of mourning [in France], Italy [also] is doing [respective] work,” Tsarukyan said. “This is the task of not solely the [Armenian] government, authorities, parliament, [but] of the Armenians of our whole world. Everyone is working [in this regard], and everyone has noticed its results. You also automatically sense that a short time is left until Turkey will answer for this crime before the whole world; [so] that no nation shall sense genocide.”

The PAP leader said they have “fully observed” that people are doing everything for the international recognition of the Genocide.

“We need to be able to present this matter,” he added. “It’s something like justice, for example, gets sick, but doesn’t die. Now the matter is being discussed more, lot more countries are recognizing [Armenian Genocide].”

And asked whether the Armenian side should posit preconditions before Turkey in the Genocide-recognition process, Gagik Tsarukyan responded as follows, in particular: “They [Turkey] must answer [for it], territorial-wise, and financial-wise, and moral-wise, alike.”