News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Prosperous Armenia Party on Genocide: Short time left until Turkey will answer for this crime
Prosperous Armenia Party on Genocide: Short time left until Turkey will answer for this crime
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – We all see that the countries of the world are on the road to recognizing Armenian Genocide.

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman—and tycoon MP—Gagik Tsarukyan on Wednesday told the abovementioned to reporters at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in capital city Yerevan, and in connection with the 104th anniversary of this tragedy. 

In his words, the main objective of the Armenian nation is the international recognition of the Genocide.

“The 45th state of America already wants to recognize [it], France and the French president accepted that every year April 24 is a day of mourning [in France], Italy [also] is doing [respective] work,” Tsarukyan said. “This is the task of not solely the [Armenian] government, authorities, parliament, [but] of the Armenians of our whole world. Everyone is working [in this regard], and everyone has noticed its results. You also automatically sense that a short time is left until Turkey will answer for this crime before the whole world; [so] that no nation shall sense genocide.”

The PAP leader said they have “fully observed” that people are doing everything for the international recognition of the Genocide.

“We need to be able to present this matter,” he added. “It’s something like justice, for example, gets sick, but doesn’t die. Now the matter is being discussed more, lot more countries are recognizing [Armenian Genocide].”

And asked whether the Armenian side should posit preconditions before Turkey in the Genocide-recognition process, Gagik Tsarukyan responded as follows, in particular: “They [Turkey] must answer [for it], territorial-wise, and financial-wise, and moral-wise, alike.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Americans slams Trump's cut-and-paste policy on Armenian Genocide
“President Trump has once again granted Turkish President Erdogan a veto…
 Former defense minister: International recognition of the Armenian Genocide is matter of Armenia's security
As the ex-minister stressed, this is not only a matter of restoring historical justice, but a matter of Armenia’s security...
 Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Aleppo
The event featured a performance by the Alemshah Choir of the Armenian Catholic Community...
 Yossi Melman: Israel’s moral duty to recognize Armenian Genocide
“Despite the shared experience of genocide, Israel and Armenia are worlds apart today…
Former minister: My generation has yet to see Turkey's recognition of Armenian Genocide
My generation has yet to see Turkey’s recognition of...
 French Ambassador to Armenia tweets on occasion of Armenian Genocide anniversary
On April 24, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte tweeted...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos