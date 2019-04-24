News
Canada PM Trudeau issues statement on Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday issued the statement to honor the memory of the victims of the Armenian genocide, Canadian PM’s press service reported. 

“Today, we join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to honour the memory of the victims of the Armenian genocide, a dark chapter in human history which must never be forgotten.

Although more than a century has since passed, the memory of those who unjustly lost their lives and suffered reminds us that we must never respond to hatred or violence with indifference.

As we observe this solemn day and pay tribute to the strength and spirit of the Armenian people, we also look forward to a future built on peace and mutual respect.

The Government of Canada pays tribute to the victims of this tragedy and reaffirms its commitment to strive for a world in which nobody – regardless of faith or ethnic background – fears discrimination or persecution because of who they are.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Armenian Americans slams Trump's cut-and-paste policy on Armenian Genocide
“President Trump has once again granted Turkish President Erdogan a veto…
 Former defense minister: International recognition of the Armenian Genocide is matter of Armenia's security
As the ex-minister stressed, this is not only a matter of restoring historical justice, but a matter of Armenia’s security...
 Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Aleppo
The event featured a performance by the Alemshah Choir of the Armenian Catholic Community...
 Yossi Melman: Israel’s moral duty to recognize Armenian Genocide
“Despite the shared experience of genocide, Israel and Armenia are worlds apart today…
Former minister: My generation has yet to see Turkey's recognition of Armenian Genocide
My generation has yet to see Turkey’s recognition of...
 French Ambassador to Armenia tweets on occasion of Armenian Genocide anniversary
On April 24, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte tweeted...
