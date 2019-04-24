Trump says he would 'head to the Supreme Court' to block impeachment

US President Donald Trump has said he would “head to the US Supreme Court“ if Democrats in congress launched impeachment proceedings against him.

"If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court, " Trump tweeted.

The House of Representatives has the power to push for impeachment of the president, indeed a number of Democrats have tabled such articles of impeachment. While no articles have yet been approved by a vote in the House, if they were to be, the Senate would then take over.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders have remained cautious over launching impeachment proceedings against Trump ahead of the 2020 election, although they have left the door open to such action. Others in the party’s more liberal wing have demanded impeachment proceedings.