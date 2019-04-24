News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Aleppo
Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Aleppo
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

On the evening of April 23, on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Aghajanian Hall of the Holy Trinity (Zvartnots) Armenian Church of Aleppo hosted an event commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide. The event was organized by the leaders of the three local Armenian communities.

Among the attendees were representative of the Armenian Diocese of Aleppo, Bishop Makar Ashgarian; leader of the Armenian Catholic Community, Archbishop Bedros Miriatian; leader of the Armenian Evangelical Community, Rev. Harutyun Selimyan; Deputy of the People’s Council of Syria Zhirayr Reyisian; Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Aleppo Armen Sargsyan; representatives of the Armenian organizations of Armenia; clergymen, as well as members of charitable, athletic, ecclesiastical and compatriotic unions.

The event featured a performance by the Alemshah Choir of the Armenian Catholic Community.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Americans slams Trump's cut-and-paste policy on Armenian Genocide
“President Trump has once again granted Turkish President Erdogan a veto…
 Former defense minister: International recognition of the Armenian Genocide is matter of Armenia's security
As the ex-minister stressed, this is not only a matter of restoring historical justice, but a matter of Armenia’s security...
 Yossi Melman: Israel’s moral duty to recognize Armenian Genocide
“Despite the shared experience of genocide, Israel and Armenia are worlds apart today…
Former minister: My generation has yet to see Turkey's recognition of Armenian Genocide
My generation has yet to see Turkey’s recognition of...
 French Ambassador to Armenia tweets on occasion of Armenian Genocide anniversary
On April 24, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte tweeted...
 Trump: We commemorate Meds Yeghern
“On this day, we also honor and recognize the work of those who tried to end the violence…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos