Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Aleppo

On the evening of April 23, on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Aghajanian Hall of the Holy Trinity (Zvartnots) Armenian Church of Aleppo hosted an event commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide. The event was organized by the leaders of the three local Armenian communities.
Among the attendees were representative of the Armenian Diocese of Aleppo, Bishop Makar Ashgarian; leader of the Armenian Catholic Community, Archbishop Bedros Miriatian; leader of the Armenian Evangelical Community, Rev. Harutyun Selimyan; Deputy of the People’s Council of Syria Zhirayr Reyisian; Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Aleppo Armen Sargsyan; representatives of the Armenian organizations of Armenia; clergymen, as well as members of charitable, athletic, ecclesiastical and compatriotic unions.
The event featured a performance by the Alemshah Choir of the Armenian Catholic Community.