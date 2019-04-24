Armenian Americans: Trump’s statement is a missed opportunity to end Armenian Genocide denial

President Donald Trump’s April 24th statement on the 104thanniversary of the Armenian Genocide is a missed opportunity to end genocide denial, reported the Armenian Assembly of America.
“The failure to squarely acknowledge the Armenian Genocide reflects a pattern not only in this year’s presidential statement, but past administrations as well that fosters an atmosphere for denial and empowers authoritarian regimes to persecute Christians and other minorities,” stated Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny. “A genocide denied is an injustice to all who are being persecuted,” he added.