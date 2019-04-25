News
US Senators Markey and Feinstein support resolution on Armenian Genocide recognition
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Senators Ed Markey and Dianne Feinstein have expressed their support to the resolution on recognition of Armenian Genocide, and which their colleagues Bob Menendez and Ted Cruz had submitted to the US Senate.

“We can never truly honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide until we fully acknowledge the extent of the horror,” Senator Markey wrote on Twitter. “That’s why I have once again joined @SenatorMenendez to intro a resolution that would officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.”

“To prevent atrocities of the past from repeating themselves we must recognize them for what they were,” Senator Feinstein noted on Twitter. “It’s long past time for Congress to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide of 1915. I’ve joined my colleagues on a bipartisan resolution calling for that recognition.”

Bob Menendez and Ted Cruz had submitted to the US Senate a resolution on the recognition Armenian Genocide.

“I’m proud to lead the effort to ensure U.S. foreign policy is based on formal recognition of the #ArmenianGenocide,” Senator Menendez had written on Twitter, in this regard. “It’s a historical fact that’s NOT up for debate & only by recognizing it can we move forward & prevent other mass atrocities.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
