Another explosion recorded in Sri Lanka
Another explosion recorded in Sri Lanka
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Another explosion recorded on Thursday morning about 40 kilometers east of the capital of Sri Lanka, Colombo, News 1st reported referring to the representative of the local police Ruwan Gunasekara.

There has been no report over the injured and victims yet. The investigation has been launched, RIA Novosti reported.

A series of explosions rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first six thundered in three temples and three hotels in the country, the seventh was recorded in the west of the island, while the eighth have been heard in a residential complex in the suburbs of Colombo.

The authorities of Sri Lanka have already detained over 100 people amid series of terrorist attacks that rocked the island last Sunda

The ISIS has claimed the responsibility for the attack without providing evidences.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
