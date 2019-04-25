Putin says Russia's position on North Korean settlement is open

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un asked to inform the US about the results of the talks in Russia’s Vladivostok, RIA Novosti reported.
According to him, Russian position in this regard is always open.
“Moreover, the North Korean leader asked us to inform the US side about Russian position, about the issues that arise in connection with the processes that are occurring on the Korean peninsula, with everything that happens around it,” he added.
Putin said that he had been discussing with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a project of a railway between North and South Korea linked to Russia.
He also added that it is possible to talk about the construction of a power line.
“All this is possible. Moreover, in my opinion, it is in the interests of North Republic,” the Russian leader added.
According to him, if these projects and others like them are implemented, it will create the necessary conditions for increasing the trust necessary to solve the cardinal problems.