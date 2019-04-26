Armenian MP and head of faction introduce bill for students who study and work

Deputy of the My Step parliamentary faction Sisak Gabrielyan and head of the faction Lilit Makunts propose a new bill on tuition fees. According to Sisak Gabrielyan, by the new bill, the government shall undertake the commitment to pay the tuition fees for students who study and work.
In regard to this, Sisak Gabrielyan wrote the following on his Facebook page: “Dear compatriots, after months of studies, today Lilit Makunts and I officially placed into circulation my first bill by which the government shall undertake the commitment to pay the tuition fees for students who study and work. The government will also pay the tuition fees for students of secondary vocational and educational institutions who study and work. The government will be considering the bill soon, and I hope we achieve a positive outcome. We will most likely organize a public discussion with field experts, and I will be glad to listen to your comments and suggestions.”