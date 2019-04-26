News
Armenia State Oversight Service has acting chief
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Argishti Kyaramyan, Deputy Head of the State Oversight Service (SOS) of Armenia, has been appointed as the Acting Head of this state agency. This information was confirmed by the SOS during an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, David Sanasaryan’s powers as SOS Head have been suspended. He is a defendant along the lines of a criminal case which the National Security Service is investigating, and in connection with SOS procurement processes.

On April 18, a criminal charge was brought against Sanasaryan, and a signature bond to not leave Armenia was selected as a pretrial measure for him.
