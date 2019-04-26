Lyon Vice-Mayor on Armenian Genocide: It is time to raise other issues

With all due respect to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, the time has come to raise other issues, Vice Mayor of Lyon Georges Képénékian told reporters on Friday.
According to him, he was never a bystander in this matter, moreover, he was the organizer of the processions in France.
Georges Kepenekian noted that the Turkish President has already shown that he is quite sensitive to the date of April 24.
He added that such a development of events gives reason to the world community to understand that if earlier there were hopes that negotiations could be resumed, now this question will be delayed.
According to him, two subjects are needed for a dialogue, however, we see that one side does not show a desire to begin constructive communication.
Touching upon French Position, he noted that Paris has always been sensitive to the Armenian history.
The 2001 law on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide was supplemented by the signing on April 10 of the decree proclaiming April 24 in France as the day of memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, he said adding that all this makes it possible to say that this question is very important for France.