State Oversight Service department employee released, resigns

Acting Head of the Procurement Oversight Department of the State Oversight Service of Armenia Samvle Adyan hasn’t resigned following his release from the detention facility on April 25, but the employee of his Department, Gevorg Khachatryan, who was also released recently, has resigned, reports the State Oversight Service.
During a briefing with journalists at the government yesterday, acting Head of the State Oversight Service Argishti Kyaramyan said Adyan would most probably resign from office.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that on February 27, 2019, acting Head of the Procurement Oversight Department of the State Oversight Service of Armenia Samvel Adyan and his Department’s employee Gevorg Khachatryan were charged under two Articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia.