Belarus President recalls Nagorno-Karabakh, Transnistria and Ukraine issues
Belarus President recalls Nagorno-Karabakh, Transnistria and Ukraine issues
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During a meeting with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli, the President of Belarus called for “not shutting an eye” on issues that are within the scope of responsibility of the organization, reports Sputnik Belarus.

“Agree that there are many problems that need to be solved, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Transnistria and other significant and resonant issues, and Ukraine is an addition,” Alexander Lukashenko said.

According to him, in the current situation, even though the President of Belarus may be criticizing the OSCE a lot for not enough attention to the solutions to these issues, the sphere is within the scope of direct responsibility of the organization.

Moreover, Lukashenko drew Tsereteli’s attention to the fact that there have not been meetings of heads of states at the level of the OSCE for a long time now and that the last meeting was held in Kazakhstan’s capital in 2010.

“There are a lot of issues that the organization simply needs to pay attention to. We need to come together and solve them. If we can’t solve them, then at least we can indicate paths or prospects,” the head of state said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
