Algeria's finance minister becomes country's first high-ranking official questioned in fraud probe

Algerian Finance Minister Mohamed Loukal was questioned Monday in a probe into alleged corruption, AFP reported quoting state television.
It was noted that the case was opened after the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
The Minister of Finance and former central bank governor is the first official to appear before prosecutors since the beginning of mass protests erupted in February against Bouteflika's resignation.
As it was noted former police chief Abdelghani Hamel was also questioned separately by a prosecutor.
According to the state television, Loukal was being questioned in cases concerning "misuse of public funds and undue advantages."