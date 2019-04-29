Political party leader: Rumor has it that Armenian PM is most corrupt official

It turned out that Davit Sanasaryan, who deals with arresting corrupt officials, is the most corrupt official. This is what leader of the National Accord Party Aram Harutyunyan said during an April 29 press conference and went on to say the following:

“Despite this, rumor has it that Nikol Pashinyan is the most corrupt official. Nikol Pashinyan is in a paradoxical situation because if he says the case is trumped up, this will mean that cases are trumped up in the new Armenia. Consequently, people will see that cases can be trumped up. If not, then there is corruption, and systemic corruption at that,” he stated.

Aram Harutyunyan stresses that something is wrong and that the greatest act of corruption was Nikol Pashinyan leading people who have nothing to do with politics.