Armenia’s Spayka company founding director to remain in custody

YEREVAN. – The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia on Tuesday denied the defense’s appeal of the decision to remand Spayka company founding director Davit Ghazaryan in custody and the defense’s motion to release him on bail. Arsen Sardaryan, a member of Ghazaryan’s legal defense team, informed this to reporters.

He added that, after consulting with their client, they will hold a press conference related to the case.

On April 8, the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction granted the State Revenue Committee’s (SRC) petition and ruled that Davit Ghazaryan be remanded in custody for two months.

On April 4, charges were filed against Ghazaryan, and within the framework of a criminal case into non-payment of large amount of taxes.

As per the respective SRC statement, Spayka has not paid 7,036,666,312 drams (approx. US$14,468,090) in customs duties and taxes to the state budget.