Catalan newspaper publishes Ethel Bonet’s article devoted to Armenian Genocide
Catalan newspaper publishes Ethel Bonet’s article devoted to Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

In her article published in the Catalan-language Diari ARA daily newspaper, Spanish journalist Ethel Bonet has shared episodes of the Young Turk government’s atrocities against the Armenian population, awakening the memories of descendants of Armenian Genocide survivors.

To write the article, the journalist visited Armenia through the assistance of the European Friends of Armenia NGO, which helped the journalist solve organizational issues, gather all the necessary materials, provided preliminary information about the Armenian Genocide, organized her visit to Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan and, what is more noteworthy, found second generation descendants of Armenian Genocide survivors and organized the journalist’s interviews with them.
This text available in   Հայերեն
