Karabakh delegation visits Argentina legislature, presents Artsakh issue
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – In Argentina, a delegation from the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), and led by Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian, on Tuesday met with Facundo Suárez Lastra, former Mayor of Buenos Aires, Secretary of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Argentine Parliament, and member of the Argentine ruling coalition’s Radical Civic Union party.

Mayilian briefed on the objectives of the Artsakh delegation’s visit to Argentina, the information and public relations department of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed. The sides also touched upon the current situation in the South Caucasus, and the prospects for establishment of stability in the region.

On the same day, the Artsakh delegation met also with Jorge Taiana, ex-FM of Argentina, Chairman of the Justicialist Party, and member of the Mercosur Council.

The interlocutors reflected on the processes of peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, and the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh. They discussed a range of matters of mutual interest, too.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
