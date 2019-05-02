News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
USD
480.46
EUR
538.02
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.46
EUR
538.02
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
Iran, Iraq, Syria plan to launch joint bank
Iran, Iraq, Syria plan to launch joint bank
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Economics

Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters Commander Saeed Mohammad has declared that Iran, Iraq and Syria are planning on launching a joint bank between the three countries, reports Mehr.

“Planning is underway for setting up a joint bank between Iran, Iraq, and Syria for restoration of banking and financial relationship in central banks of the three countries,” he said.

In the current situation that the country is facing severe sanctions by the United States, the private sector has promised to cooperate and collaborate with Khatam al-Anbiya construction headquarters in order to fill the vacant place of foreign companies in the Iranian oil industry, he added.

Mohammad pointed to Iraqi and Syrian markets with high potentials and called on industrialists and economic activists of the country to adopt a logical approach and get the lion’s share of products in lucrative markets of Iraq and Syria.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos