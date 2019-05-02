Iran, Iraq, Syria plan to launch joint bank

Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters Commander Saeed Mohammad has declared that Iran, Iraq and Syria are planning on launching a joint bank between the three countries, reports Mehr.
“Planning is underway for setting up a joint bank between Iran, Iraq, and Syria for restoration of banking and financial relationship in central banks of the three countries,” he said.
In the current situation that the country is facing severe sanctions by the United States, the private sector has promised to cooperate and collaborate with Khatam al-Anbiya construction headquarters in order to fill the vacant place of foreign companies in the Iranian oil industry, he added.
Mohammad pointed to Iraqi and Syrian markets with high potentials and called on industrialists and economic activists of the country to adopt a logical approach and get the lion’s share of products in lucrative markets of Iraq and Syria.