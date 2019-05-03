News
Ucom to deploy eSIM technology
Ucom to deploy eSIM technology
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – From now on Ucom mobile subscribers will be able to use their iPhone XS, XS Max and XR smartphones with two SIM cards at a time.

Apple's official partner Ucom is the first in the region to implement and deploy eSIM technology, currently available in only 29 countries all over the world. This new technology has come to replace physical SIM cards, particularly on new-generation iPhones, in which there is an in-built SIM card called eSIM.

That is, if customers' smartphones support eSIM feature, the only thing to do is to activate the service and eSIM will start working immediately. As a result, they will have one more number in their smartphone. 

“It is an important innovation especially for iPhone users, as many of them constantly feel the need for a second SIM card. We currently negotiate with the manufacturers of Apple Watch 3 or 4, as well as a number of other smartphone manufacturers for their product users to benefit from this opportunity as well,” said Hayk Yesayan, Co-founder and Director General at Ucom.

Note that in order to activate eSIM, iPhone users must first subscribe to eSIM service and get a special QR code. Then, they should open mobile settings on their smartphone connected to the Internet, scan the QR code, download the service and confirm subscription. After following these simple steps, subscribers will be able to enjoy their iPhone with already 2 numbers.

It should be added that one can subscribe to eSIM service at the following Ucom service centers operating in Yerevan on 4/7 Amiryan st.; 1/2 Northern Ave.; 34 Arshakunyats st., Yerevan Mall; 16/115 Bagratunyats st.; 39/4 Raffi st.; 17/3 Gai ave.; 30 Komitas Ave.; 8 Komitas ave.; 40/1 Sayat-Nova str.; on 7 Sayat-Nove st. in Gyumri; 61 Tigran Mets st. in Vanadzor; 17/3 Gai Ave.; and 7 Hanrapetutyan st. in Armavir.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
