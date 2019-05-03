News
Armenia PM: Velvet revolution was hinged on Christian values
Armenia PM: Velvet revolution was hinged on Christian values
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The role of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church in Armenia and in the lives of Armenians in general is not the only thing that is important for me. What is also very important is the radicalization of Christian values in Armenia. This is what Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated in his speech during the first meeting of the task force for relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church at the Government today.

“I will dare to say that the non-violent, velvet, people’s revolution that took place in Armenia was, for the most part, hinged on Christian values. As a person, as a political figure, I consider the opportunity to read and reread the New Testament a turning point in my life. I believe the doctrine of the New Testament is revolutionary in all senses, including in the sense of the State. I say this to state my attitude towards the Church, Christianity and Christian values, and I am certain that those Christian values can and must serve for the empowerment of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people.

Your Holiness, once again, I would like to state that I am glad for this meeting. I wish the task force success. Of course, we will discuss the results of the task force’s activities and the issues from time to time during our regular meetings, but I hope we hear more about solutions than issues,” Pashinyan said.
Photos