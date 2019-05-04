Azerbaijan fires over 3,000 shots last week

STEPANAKERT. – The Azerbaijani side breached the truce along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 250 times, from April 27 to May 4, Artsakh Defense Ministry’s press service reported.
During this time, the Azerbaijan armed forces fired over 3,000 shots toward the Artsakh military positions, and with various-caliber weapons.
The vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army continue maintaining control in the frontline, and continue confidently carrying out their combat duty.