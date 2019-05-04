News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 04
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Azerbaijan fires over 3,000 shots last week
Azerbaijan fires over 3,000 shots last week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The Azerbaijani side breached the truce along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 250 times, from April 27 to May 4, Artsakh Defense Ministry’s press service reported.

During this time, the Azerbaijan armed forces fired over 3,000 shots toward the Artsakh military positions, and with various-caliber weapons.

The vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army continue maintaining control in the frontline, and continue confidently carrying out their combat duty.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 300 times past week
The Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 3,700 shots...
 Azerbaijani side violates ceasefire over 250 times past week
The Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 2,200 shots…
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 2,000 shots in passing week
The Artsakh defense army, however, continues to dictate at the frontline…
 Pashinyan: Discussions at PACE became prelude to April War
They were doing so consciously, but still, the authors of those discussions and documents triggered a war that cost Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan...
 Artsakh President attends requiem mass commemorating April war victims
Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan was present on Friday in St. Jacob church…
 MOD Spokesperson: Armenia suffered 75 casualties during Four-Day Artsakh War
Artsrun Hovhannisyan called on people to be a little modest when talking about human lives and casualties...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos