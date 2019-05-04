News
Jeffrey Harrigian is new commander of NATO Air Command
Jeffrey Harrigian is new commander of NATO Air Command
Region:World News, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

American general Jeffrey Harrigian, who is of Armenian origin, has been appointed commander of the NATO’s Allied Air Command, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, NATO official website reported.

Harrigian assumes command from U.S. Air Force General Tod D. Wolters who has been at the helm of Allied Air Command since August 2016.

"As NATO celebrates 70 years of keeping peace on the European continent, our mission remains crystal clear" said General Harrigian. "We will work closely as a team to deliver decisive air, space, and cyberspace capabilities for our Allies," he added.
