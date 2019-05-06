News
Monday
May 06
Armenia Defense Minister, US official discuss defense cooperation
Armenia Defense Minister, US official discuss defense cooperation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan received today Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the US Department of State George Kent. As reported the Ministry of Defense, issues related to the Armenia-US cooperation in the defense sector were discussed during the meeting. Minister Tonoyan summed up the course of implementation of the programs being implemented within the scope of partnership and expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation.

In his turn, George Kent presented the US government’s approaches to the current global challenges, stating that US government’s vision for regulation of developments unfolding in different parts of the world.

Issues on regional security were also discussed during the meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
