US aircraft carrier strike group passes through Suez Canal

Egypt’s port authority said the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group, which US President Donald Trump’s administration sent to the Middle East as a deterrent measure against Iran, has passed through the Suez Canal, the Voice of America reported.
US National Security Adviser John Bolton had stated that the sending of this aircraft carrier strike group to the region aims to show that the US is ready to respond to any attack with hard power.
Iran has called this move “an element of psychological warfare.”