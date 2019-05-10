News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 10
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
US aircraft carrier strike group passes through Suez Canal
US aircraft carrier strike group passes through Suez Canal
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Egypt’s port authority said the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group, which US President Donald Trump’s administration sent to the Middle East as a deterrent measure against Iran, has passed through the Suez Canal, the Voice of America reported.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton had stated that the sending of this aircraft carrier strike group to the region aims to show that the US is ready to respond to any attack with hard power.

Iran has called this move “an element of psychological warfare.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos