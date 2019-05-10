Newspaper: Armenia’s Pashinyan rejects Madrid Principles for resolving Karabakh conflict?

YEREVAN. – At his press conference on Wednesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that there is no talk and work on specific documents with respect to the settlement of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue, Iravunk (Right) newspaper reported.
‘“There are no specific documents’ means that there are also no basic principles [such as the Madrid Principles] based on which preparing a document is a technical issue. It seems Pashinyan thinks that even those principles are nonexistent.
“At any rate, he also stated that if there will be more or less acceptable such principles, he will present it to the people,” Iravunk wrote.