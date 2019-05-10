News
France seeks handle on Facebook algorithms to help combat hate speech
France seeks handle on Facebook algorithms to help combat hate speech
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

French authorities should have more access to Facebook’s algorithms and greater scope to audit the social media company’s internal policies against hate speech, a report commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron has concluded, reports Reuters.

The French president, who will meet Facebook founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg later on Friday, wants France to take a leading role on tech regulation.

The 33-page report, co-written by a former head of public affairs for Google France, recommends increasing oversight over the world’s largest social media network and allowing an independent regulator to police the efforts of large tech companies to deal with hate speech.

The report comes after Facebook allowed a team of French regulators to spend six months inside the company monitoring its policies.

Companies like Facebook cannot simply declare themselves to be transparent, it added, noting that checking the integrity of the algorithms they use was a particularly complex task.

Responding to the report, Facebook’s vice president for policy, Richard Allan, said it was a helpful primer for the way forward and suggested there were grounds for cooperation.

“The report sets out a path toward a new model for content regulation that has the potential to be both effective and workable,” he said.

“It would allow platforms to develop innovative solutions to keep their users safe while being clearly accountable to a regulator for how well they do this.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
