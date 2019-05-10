President Emmanuel Macron addresses letter to Armenian counterpart

President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron has addressed a letter to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian. In his letter, Macron informed that, as he had expressed the commitment, France will officially mark April 24th as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day starting this year.
Macron stated that France will continue to lead a struggle for justice and the truth along with Armenia. “It is our duty to Armenia and the Armenian people, as well as to those who were saved and the refugees whom France received with open arms and whose descendants shaped the history of our country.
To have the opportunity to shape a common destiny, we need to look straight at the past, bowing our heads in memory of the deceased and respecting the memory of those who are alive. This is my conviction, and I know Armenia also shares it. We stand by you at the moment of memory, we also stand by you for the future of Armenia — now as Armenia is writing a new page in its history that has to be a page about peace and prosperity,” the French president’s letter reads.
Emmanuel Macron added that together France and Armenia are proud of their friendship and confident future.