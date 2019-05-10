News
Friday
May 10
News
Armenia's economic competition commission to clarify reason for petrol price hike
Armenia's economic competition commission to clarify reason for petrol price hike
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

I can’t state the exact reason why the price of petrol went up. This is what Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition Gegham Gevorgyan told journalists following the May 10 government session.

When asked why the price of petrol went up last week, Gegham Grigoryan said the following: “Yes, there is an AMD 10 increase. We need to examine the structure of the entire market and the entire scheme for forming the cost price and even how petrol is imported from a third country to Armenia.”

When asked if he has some details about the studies conducted by his predecessor, he said the following: “We have data. Believe me, the mechanism is not that simple. I have to conduct a thorough study so that I can give a thorough answer.”

Gegham Gevorgyan stated that there are at least 3 large petrol-importing companies in Armenia.
