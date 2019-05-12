Lithuania presidential elections: Voter turnout was 56%

A presidential election was held in Lithuania on Sunday, May 12, and two referendums on the extension of dual citizenship and the reduction of the number of parliamentarians, DELFI reported. According to the source, voting at polling stations took place from 7 am to 8 pm local time.
There were 2 million 472 thousand 405 citizens in the voters’ list. According to the latest data, voter turnout was 56%.
According to data at 6 pm, on May 12, 39.68% of voters voted, together with those who voted early, it was 50.44%.