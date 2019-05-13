News
Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs hold short talks in Brussels
Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs hold short talks in Brussels
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov, spoke briefly on the sidelines of the EU's Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels, Armenian Foreign Ministry press secretary Anna Nagdalyan reported.

"There was a brief meeting on the summit's sidelines. The ministers shook each other's hands. There will be no formal talks between the Armenian and Azerbaijani delegations," Nagdalyan told Interfax on Monday. 

A spokeswoman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Leyla Abdullayeva, also confirmed the information.
