Facebook takes down several Italian accounts ahead of European Parliament elections
Facebook takes down several Italian accounts ahead of European Parliament elections
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

Facebook has taken down several Italian accounts that have spread fake news related to the upcoming elections of the European Parliament.

“We removed several fake and duplicated accounts which violated our authenticity policy,” the company declared. Facebook has also removed the pages that spread incorrect information.

This comes after Avaaz reported that an investigation showed that 23 Italian Facebook pages had spread false information. Avaaz stated that the pages had 2.5 million folowers and that more than a dozen pages supported right-wing and populist parties.

Facebook is reinforcing the fight against fake news related to the May 23-26 European Parliament elections and against posts instilling hatred.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
